Labour’s pre-loved tech charter won’t fix the UK’s digital divide, say experts

The UK government’s new ‘IT reuse for good’ charter has drawn corporate backing, and a chorus of applause from Whitehall to Vodafone HQ for tackling major issues of digital exclusion and electronic waste.

But donating devices is not a digital inclusion strategy – and certainly not enough to fix a broken, unequal system.

The charter, recently unveiled by UK telecoms minister Sir Chris Bryant, brings together major players like Deloitte, BT, and the Good Things Foundation to attempt to funnel corporate cast-offs – laptops, smartphones, tablets – into the hands of 1.5 million digitally excluded people in the UK.

“This charter represents a significant step forward in our mission to bridge the digital divide and create a more sustainable approach to technology”, claimed Bryant.

“By working together with industry and charity partners, we’re helping more people access the digital tools they need to improve their lives”.

It sounds noble, but when 19 million people across the UK still face some form of digital exclusion – and regions across the country are described as ‘digital deserts’ by campaigners – critics have argued that a refurbished tablet, or fixed phone screen, is little more than a sticking plaster.

Not a long-term fix

“The charter builds on the success of our National Device Bank and will be a game changer, unlocking thousands of devices”, argued Helen Milner OBE, chief executive of Good Things Foundation, who helped shape the scheme.

Yet, even Milner admits the scale of exclusion is far larger than any one donation programme can reach.

A device means little without skills, connectivity, and confidence – and that’s where the current system is failing.

Research from the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) found that many local communities don’t even know where to turn for digital support.

In a survey of nearly 500 schools, libraries and community centres, only 50 offered clear guidance or resources for digital inclusion.

“The last national ‘digital inclusion strategy’ was over 10 years ago”, said Elizabeth Anderson, chief executive of the DPA.

“Our findings unfortunately show the impact of that – a disjointed approach to local digital services that is holding back communities”.

In towns like Wrexham or Kidderminster, the situation is especially stark.

While London-based small businesses race ahead with AI tools and digital adoption programmes – 67 per cent are using digital support schemes – the majority of businesses in the North East, South West and West Midlands aren’t accessing any support at all. Nearly three-quarters report no engagement.

AI is widening the gap

AI, once hailed as a great equaliser, is now looking more like a digital accelerant.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), for example, it is intensifying the digital divide between organisations that can adapt and defend, and those that can’t.

Paul Chichester, director of operations at the NCSC, said: “AI is transforming the cyber threat landscape, expanding attack surfaces, and accelerating malicious capabilities.”

“While these risks are real, AI also presents a powerful opportunity to enhance the UK’s resilience – making it essential for organisations to act”.

But acting requires capacity – and many small businesses, charities, or schools simply don’t have it.

A recent survey by Neighbourly found that 56 per cent of small charities cite lack of technical skills as their biggest barrier to using AI; 48 per cent lack understanding; and 44 per cent simply don’t have the money.

Who benefits – and who gets left behind

The charter helps reduce the UK’s eye-watering e-waste problem, with over 12 million computers have been sent to landfill in the last five years, and gives businesses a low-friction way to support digital inclusion.

Deloitte UK chief Richard Houston pointed to 20,000 devices they have already donated, saying: “I encourage all organisations, whatever size, to consider the role you can play, and together, we can bridge the digital divide”.

But where is the long term funding, the national strategy, or the infrastructure?

As long as access depends on postcode, confidence on charity, and digital literacy on luck, the UK risks embedding a two-tier system – one where urban centres power ahead, and rural or coastal communities fall further behind.

As Elizabeth Anderson said: “Digital poverty affects people’s ability to access crucial resources and participate fully in their communities.”

“We must ensure that everyone, regardless of their location, has access to the tools, training, and support they need to thrive in a digital world”.