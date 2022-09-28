Labour’s more corporate 2022 conference shows it’s closer to power

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria receive rapturous applause after his party conference speech

An increasing sense of triumphalism descended on the Labour party conference the longer it went on. While the government’s mini-budget rattled financial markets, and the Tory party descended into factional warfare again, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivered an impressive conference speech that electrified the party faithful.

Every Labour staffer and activist I spoke to in Liverpool was in a state of ecstatic shock that there was now a good chance the party would win the next election. For a party that has had 12 years of, mostly, abject misery I think few would begrudge them having a moment to celebrate.

The entire feel to the conference was completely transformed this year as journalists complained in unison that it had been dull and largely free of controversy. There were no shadow cabinet resignations, no meaningful interventions from the left of the party and no heckling of the national anthem.

This professional, no drama conference – which at times often felt more like a corporate jamboree – left Labour staffers purring on the final night of the conference on Tuesday. To understand the party is now closer to power at any time since the last Labour government – it registered a 17-point lead over the Tories in the last YouGov poll – one needs only to look at the demographics of those in attendance in Liverpool.

City lawyer types grafting for a safe Labour seat and men in loafers were ubiquitous around the conference halls. The managerial class seemed to outnumber the usual motley crew of, what an uncharitable person might call, swivel-eyed loons.

As one senior Labour aide said: “It’s not an allotment appreciation society anymore, is it?”

This change is a key indicator that people now think Labour is in position to win power and also that Starmer has re-made the party in his image from the ground-up. Professional, slightly left of centre types are now willing to jump on the bandwagon as the party eyes a serious assault on Number 10.

The increased presence of corporate lobbyists on a mission to get their clients into good relationships with the party is also telling. Businesses are increasingly aware that a Labour government is now becoming a realistic prospect and they will invariably come crawling to the door of Starmer and co to try and get a slice of the action.

This has also been evident in Starmer’s ability to gradually bring back big-money donors to the party. The party raised more than £5m in total donations in the first quarter of 2022-23, which was more than the Conservatives, and some notable New Labour money men are back inside the tent. This includes Lord Michael Levy and the family of Lord David Sainsbury.

It is likely that more business figures will come flooding in with even larger sums in the next six months if Labour and the government continue their respective current trajectories. This sort of embrace of the private sector has been a long time coming for the party, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds focussing heavily on business engagement over the past year.

One source at a major business group said their organisation would be very comfortable with a Labour government now. This prospect may only be two years away in what has been a stunning reversal in fortune for the parties.

Read more Keir Starmer only halfway there on persuading business of his merits

Boris Johnson looked imperious in the 2021 party conference season, while Labour and Starmer looked shaky and unprepared for power. Now it will be the Conservative conference in Birmingham next week where Westminster journos hope to get their fix of controversy and internal bloodletting.