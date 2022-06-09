Labour throws weight behind biggest railway strike in decades: ‘We are on the rail workers’ side’

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy has said she supports the strikes by rail workers in the coming weeks if the Government fails to address their concerns.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she said: “We want to avoid the strikes and we’re on the public’s side on this.

“We’re also on the rail workers’ side and I was speaking to some rail workers on Monday just before I got on the train to come down to London.

“They’re dealing with the same pressures that everyone else is – the cost of food, the cost of soaring inflation rates, taxes going up, and they’re really struggling to make ends meet.

“They’re the people that we went out and applauded during the pandemic because they kept our services going and they’ve seen their pay in real terms attacked again and again over the last decade,” Nandy said.