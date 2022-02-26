Labour MP receives death threats calling her ‘Putin’s whore’￼

A Labour MP has received death threats following her involvement in a Stop the War statement that criticised NATO expansionism, alongside 11 current Labour MPs.

The Stop the War coalition “condemns the movement of Russian forces into eastern Ukraine and urges that they immediately withdraw, alongside the resumption of diplomatic negotiations to resolve the crisis”.

Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, tweeted last night: “Today I received a death threat from someone calling me “Putin’s whore”. I am in no doubt this horrific attack is the result of misleading reports and press comments. The environment this creates threatens the safety of public figures and narrows our democracy.”

The environment this creates threatens the safety of public figures and narrows our democracy.

In her statement, she said: “Like all my colleagues, I am horrified at the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I stand with the people of Ukraine and have unequivocally condemned Putin’s actions; I loathe his authoritarian, nationalist and right-wing regime”.

She criticised the Leader of the Coventry Conservatives who called her an “agitator for Putin’s Russia”, as well as an anonymous “Labour source” who suggested that Labour MPs were “a mouthpiece for the Kremlin”.

“I must make clear at this stage that these accusations have crossed the line from false to dangerous”, she said.

On Thursday, the MPs that signed the Stop the War statement were asked by the shadow chief whip to withdraw their signatures.