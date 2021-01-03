Labour MP Jo Stevens in hospital with Covid-19

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens is being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

A statement posted on the Cardiff Central MP’s Twitter account read: “Jo has asked us to let you know that she is being treated in hospital for Covid.

“Thanks for all your good wishes we will give an update when we can.”

It comes after a spokesperson for Stevens said on New Year’s Eve that the MP had been “laid low with Covid for a while”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this morning wished Stevens a speedy recovery, describing her as a “dear friend and colleague”.

A number of other politicians posted messages of support for the MP, including health secretary Matt Hancock.

First minister of Wales Mark Drakeford wrote: “All of our thoughts and best wishes are with Jo for a speedy recovery.

“Thank you to Jo’s constituency team for continuing to support Cardiff Central constituents at this difficult time.”

Stevens was elected as an MP in 2015 and was made shadow culture secretary by Starmer after she backed his leadership campaign.