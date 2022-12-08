Labour MP Conor McGinn suspended after internal complaint
Labour has suspended MP Conor McGinn from the party pending investigation.
It is understood the St Helens North MP was suspended after a complaint was lodged through the party’s independent process.
According to the Guardian, McGinn said the claims were “entirely unfounded”.
It has been confirmed he’s been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party and automatic suspension of the parliament whip.
McGinn, 38, is seen as a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer, and recently returned to Parliament after time off for a genetic heart condition.
Yesterday Tory MP Julian Knight, the chair of the DCMS committee was suspended after a complaint to the Met police.
He has been approached for comment.