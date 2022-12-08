Labour MP Conor McGinn suspended after internal complaint

Conor McGinn

Labour has suspended MP Conor McGinn from the party pending investigation.

It is understood the St Helens North MP was suspended after a complaint was lodged through the party’s independent process.

According to the Guardian, McGinn said the claims were “entirely unfounded”.

It has been confirmed he’s been administratively suspended as a member of the Labour Party and automatic suspension of the parliament whip.

McGinn, 38, is seen as a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer, and recently returned to Parliament after time off for a genetic heart condition.

Yesterday Tory MP Julian Knight, the chair of the DCMS committee was suspended after a complaint to the Met police.

He has been approached for comment.