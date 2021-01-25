Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating for the third time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating for the third time, after today announcing he had come into contact with someone who has Covid-19.

Starmer tweeted this morning that he had “no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday”.

The Labour leader previously had to self-isolate in December when a member of his team caught the virus and in September when a member of his family showed symptoms.

This morning I was notified that I must self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.



I have no symptoms and will be working from home until next Monday. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 25, 2021

In December, he still participated in Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) virtually and in September deputy leader Angela Rayner filled in.

It is unclear what will happen at Wednesday’s upcoming PMQs.

