Labour announce asylum removals plans

Labour have announced an immigration removals plan in a bid to see failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals returned faster.

The party has revealed its plan for a new 1,000-strong returns and enforcement unit to speed up the process of those who fail to secure asylum in Britain and foreign national offenders being transported to their safe countries of origin.

It will be funded through savings made from clearing the asylum backlog and ending hotel use, which Labour says is currently costing British taxpayers £8m per day.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The Conservatives have totally lost their grip on our borders and let our asylum system descend into chaos.

“Without firm, fair enforcement of the rules, the system ends up in chaos, costs soar, confidence collapses and exploitation grows. Instead of all the gimmicks, they need to get a grip.”

She added: “The 40 per cent drop in returns of failed asylum cases since 2010 undermines the credibility of the entire system.

“We will set up a new returns and enforcement unit to speed up the system and make sure rules are respected.”

It came after transport secretary Mark Harper refused to guarantee flights to Rwanda would take off before the general election, while Labour branded the migration policy a “gimmick”.

The returns and enforcement unit, the party said, will speed up the removals of those with no right to remain and fix the processing gaps identified by the chief inspector of borders.

While officers will be posted to foreign countries to negotiate more returns agreements, and Labour will work to shut down and penalise workplaces illegally exploiting asylum seekers.

This will focus on recruiting from asylum hotels, and see co-operation with the police on arresting those responsible for trafficking unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

Weekly progress reports will be made to the Home Office, Labour said, and there will be a new fast-track asylum system for safe countries so arrivals can be processed within weeks.

The party has already pledged £35m to set up ‘nightingale courts’ to fast-track appeals from those seeking asylum to ensure removals can’t be postponed by long-running court delays.

The Conservatives were approached for comment.