Labour accused of ‘demonising landlords’ and saying ‘rent is optional’ with new charter

Lisa Nandy (L), Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities & Local Government meets a resident as she visits a housing development in Croxteth (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Labour has been accused of “demonising all landlords” with proposals set to be unveiled today for the private rented sector.

Keir Starmer’s party is due to announce a series of pledges today according to the Mirror, with shadow communities, levelling up and housing secretary Lisa Nandy making a speech at its annual conference this afternoon.

Among policies are a new charter for renters, and a bid for the social rented sector to overtake the private industry, as the second-biggest in Britain.

According to the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), Labour will put an end to automatic repossessions for those in rent arrears, should they get into government, which would “send a dangerous signal that paying rent was somehow an optional extra”.

The NRLA also criticised Nandy’s plans for allowing pets in rented homes, as well as the opposition party’s plans to increase notice periods.

Branding it a ‘charter for anti-social tenants’, NRLA responded to rumours Labour will introduce a four-month notice period for repossessions, which would cause “misery for fellow tenants and neighbours”.

Other measures thought to be put forward by Labour include a consultation on proposals for rent increase, despite Wales’ Minister lesley Griffiths warning about the impact of rent controls on homelessness.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association said it was “depressing that the Labour Party is once again demonising all landlords.”

Saying most “do a good job” and Labour’s plans would “seriously damage confidence and with it, the supply of homes to rent when demand is already high. Tenants will suffer in the long run.”

Labour has been approached for comment.