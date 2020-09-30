Kylie Jenner's cosmetics firm warns of Shopify security breach

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic company has warned customers of a security breach after Shopify had data stolen from 100 sellers.

The E-commerce website said data, such as names, addresses and the last four digits of credit cards had been stolen by two “rogue” support-team workers from a number of sellers.

Read more: Cosmetics giant Coty takes $600m stake in Kylie Jenner’s beauty business

Jenner’s make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, said it was among them, but remained confident customers could purchase products throughout its Shopify-run website.

Your trust is so important to us,” the company told them in an email.”And we wanted to let you know we’re working diligently with Shopify to get additional information about this incident and their investigation and response to this matter.

“Shopify has assured us that they have implemented additional controls designed to help prevent this type of incident from recurring in the future.”

Read more: Kylie Jenner is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Don’t let success like that suck away your ambition

Jenner, who rose to fame on reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sold the majority stake in her company for $600m (£463m) last year. The 51 per cent stake is now owned by beauty giant Coty.

More than one million merchants use Shopify, including Tesla, The Economist, BBC and Red Bull.