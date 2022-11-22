Kyiv plunged into freezing darkness as the Kremlin targets power supplies

Children have a play break from classes in a Kyiv school (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been plunged into freezing darkness as Russia continues to target its power supplies.

President Volodomyr Zelensky spoke to his country last night branding the damage as having been done by “terrorists” from the Kremlin.

The war, which began in February, is entering a new phase following Russian retreat from parts of Kherson.

Speaking on Monday evening, Zelensky said: “The systematic damage to our energy system from strikes by the Russian terrorists is so considerable that all our people and businesses should be mindful and redistribute their consumption throughout the day”.

With blackouts now expected for months on end and the temperatures plummeting below 0 degrees, he asked Ukrainians to “try to limit your personal consumption of electricity.”

Sergey Kovalenko, of Yasno, which provides power to the capital Kyiv, told its residents to “stock up on warm clothes, blankets, think about options that will help you wait a long outage. It’s better to do it now than to be miserable.”