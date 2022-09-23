Kwarteng calls strike action ‘simply unacceptable’ as govt looks at minimum service levels

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said it is “simply unacceptable” for strike action to disrupt lives, telling MPs the Government will seek to introduce minimum service levels before adding: “We will legislate to require unions to put pay offers to a member vote to ensure strikes can only be called once negotiations have genuinely broken down.”

Mr Kwarteng said he would “accelerate reforms” to the pension charge cap so it will no longer apply to “well-designed performance fees”.

