Kraken opens up public beta NFT marketplace

Crypto exchange Kraken has launched its NFT exchange in beta mode, allowing collectors to explore, discover and trade non-fungible tokens.

Following last week’s launch of Kraken Pro, users of the 11-year-old exchange can now access the NFT space using the home-grown platform.

“Since 2011, our mission has been to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies with a secure platform that both protects client funds and offers a comprehensive range of products and services,” said Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO of Kraken.

“We were the first major exchange to list Ether and recognise the promise of the non-fungible space. As a secure gateway complete with curated collections and a host of unique features, we believe Kraken NFT will be the destination of choice for collectors from all backgrounds to explore and interact with the NFT ecosystem.”

Kraken NFT will feature a curated offering of more than 110 of the highest-trading-volume NFT collections in the market. Supported collections pass through and comprehensive vetting procedure, with new collections added regularly. Collectors can also access the NFT screener tool on Cryptowatch to track real-time NFT market data, average sale price and in-depth statistics for hundreds of different collections.

“Kraken has always championed free and diverse expression. NFTs enable content creators to effectively monetise their unique perspectives and connect directly with like-minded audiences,” Powell added.

“We believe NFTs have the potential to become the way most people start interacting with crypto.”