KPMG splits chief exec and chair roles following ‘stop moaning’ controversy

KPMG will split the role of chair and chief executive, following the furore surrounding comments made by Bill Michael, its former senior partner and chair.

Michael resigned earlier this month after a video surfaced online of the boss telling staff to “stop moaning” and “playing the victim”.

In the video, Michael also dismissed unconscious bias as “complete crap” and said nothing had been achieved from unconscious bias training programmes.

Now, the Big Four firm has said it will split the role of chair and chief executive, to “bring it in line with industry practice”.

KPMG will hold an election process for the new chief executive. For now, Bina Mehta will remain in post as chair of its UK board for the next 12 months, and Mary O’Connor will stay as interim chief executive.

The election process will begin this month and conclude by the end of April. The elected chief executive will then serve until the end of September 2025.