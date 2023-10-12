KPMG: Audit giant handed record fine over Carillion collapse

Carillion collapsed in 2018, dragging auditor KPMG into a five-year regulatory battle

KPMG has been slapped with a record fine over its botched auditing of Carillion, the construction company which went spectacularly bust in 2018.

The Big 4 giant has been fined £26.5m alongside receiving legal costs of more than £5m, though the Financial Reporting Council has wiped off 30 per cent of the fine due to KPMG’s co-operation.

The regulator said that Carillion was an important client of KPMG and the audit firm failed to adopt a “rigorous and robust approach.”

The fine may mark some closure on an auditing scandal which has rocked the profession, even leading to plans for a new auditing watchdog.

The fine reflects failings across audit work in 2014, 2015, 2016 and part of 2017.

Auditor Peter Meehan has also been fined £500,000, reduced by 30 per cent for co-operation, and been barred from professional body membership for ten years.

“The seriousness of the failings in the 2016 audit is compounded by the breaches of the Ethical Standards relating to the fundamental principles of objectivity, independence, and integrity.” Elizabeth Barrett, FRC

The FRC said this morning that their investigations had uncovered an “unusually large” number of breaches of regulatory requirements in KPMG’s audit of the construction firm.

“The breaches… all contributed to the outcome that this very large public company, which had multiple large contracts with public authorities, was not subject to rigorous, comprehensive, and reliable audits in the three years leading up to its demise,” the FRC said this morning.

The collapse of Carillion cost taxpayers around £150m, with the firm operating a number of UK government contracts.

Elizabeth Barrett, the FRC’s executive counsel, said of KPMG’s work: “Many of the breaches involve failing to adhere to the most basic and fundamental audit concepts such as to act with professional scepticism and to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence.

“The breaches in relation to the 2016 audit even include failing to ensure that the audit process itself was properly managed and that the audit file was a reliable record. These requirements lie at the heart of proper auditing,” she continued.

“The seriousness of the failings in the 2016 audit is compounded by the breaches of the Ethical Standards relating to the fundamental principles of objectivity, independence, and integrity.”