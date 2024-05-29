Kompany heads to Bundesliga as Bayern Munich manager

Vincent Kompany was yesterday confirmed as the new Bayern Munich manager in a sensational but much touted move from Burnley.

The former Manchester City footballer will head to Bavaria in the summer on a three-year deal.

Kompany’s professional playing career concluded at Anderlecht before the 38-year-old became manager of the Belgian club.

In 2022 he moved to Turf Moor to take charge of Burnley and led The Clarets back into the Premier League.

But their campaign in England’s top flight saw his side win just five out of 38 matches, despite playing objectively attractive football, and amass just 24 points.

They were relegated back to the Championship alongside Sheffield United and Luton Town.

The move for Kompany to Germany is a major step in his managerial career and will see him take charge of a team which includes the likes of Leroy Sane and England captain Harry Kane.

Fellow Three Lions international Eric Dire is also at the club, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, but may return to London in the transfer window.

It comes as former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick was appointed manager of Spanish giants Barcelona.

“It’s a big honour, a dream for me to sign my contract here,” said former Germany manager Flick.

“We won some titles with Bayern Munich and my hunger is really big for titles.

“I would like to stay on this path with Barcelona and I think we can achieve a lot together and this is an important thing.

“The philosophy they have is similar to mine, lots of possession and really attacking football and these other things I love.”