Know your OBR from your CPS? Take City AM’s politics quiz of 2025

Welcome to City AM‘s politics quiz of 2025, a year where Keir Starmer said his best moment in office was walking into Downing Street, Kemi Badenoch got Northern Ireland’s voting record on Brexit wrong and Nigel Farage admitted he did not own property in his constituency.

There have been many other errors, blunders and mishaps over the year.

In some ways, 2025 has been the year of nostalgia (no, not just because of Oasis).

The year has brought the return of modern monetary theory (MMT) to mainstream public discourse, state surveillance fears surrounding the digital ID agenda, policy u-turns, Westminster shenanigans and of course, that controversial Budget.

There have also been plenty of colourful scenes taking place over the course of 2025: tractors lining up Whitehall in mass protests, a Labour government attempting (and failing) to redraw the UK’s welfare state in favour of a warfare state, and the Prime Minister breaking school rules for causing uproar with the “six-seven” juggle.

So, how much do you really remember? And how much do you know about what’s happening in Westminster?