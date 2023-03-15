Klassical a Dream bet to Floor rivals in the Stayers’

Klassical Dream (left) and Teahupoo battle it out in the final stages of the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle

THERE can’t be many more open Grade Ones than the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm), where all 11 runners look to hold something of a chance.

It’s a race with many great story lines.

FLOORING PORTER, winner of the last two renewals, is looking for the hat-trick, 2019 winner Paisley Park is back for another go and market leader Blazing Khal is returning after a setback.

As the reigning champion, Flooring Porterlooks the most sensible starting point.

In both his wins in this race, jockey Danny Mullins has been able to dictate the fractions from the front and the others have left him alone.

It will be fascinating to see how the race develops this time, but you can be sure Mullins will send Gavin Cromwell’s eight-year-old forward.

He hasn’t had the ideal preparation for this race when beaten on reappearance by Home By The Lee at Navan in November, and then again finding that rival too good in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

However, he did have a similar prep last year – failing to win both those contests – before proving too good when it really mattered at the Festival, and the likelihood is Cromwell will have him ready to peak here again.

He should go close to completing the hat-trick, and looks a fair price at 6/1 with William Hill, but I’m keen to hunt for a bit more value in an open contest.

KLASSICAL DREAM was sent off favourite for this race 12 months ago andran well to finish fifth, having travelled best into the contest before crying enough up the hill.

On that occasion Willie Mullins had given his son of Dream Well a prep run towards the end of January at Gowran Park, and I’m under the impression that didn’t give this horse the necessary time to recover and run to his best at Cheltenham.

While that break of around 50 days would have been ideal for most horses, we know that Klassical Dream needs plenty of gaps between his races, and is definitely best when caught fresh.

Crucially, he’s only had one run this season, when narrowly going down to Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse at the beginning of December, so will be a much fresher horse coming here this year.

That was a good performance, as he beat Honeysuckle into third over two-and-a-half miles, a trip that wouldn’t be his optimum.

He brings strong Cheltenham pedigree into this, as the 2019 Supreme Novices’ winner, and still has potential to do better over three miles, after only five starts at the trip.

He looks the value to me, and I’ll be taking the generous 9/1 on offer with William Hill.

Many will be looking to Blazing Khal as the horse to beat, and Charles Byrnes’ charge would be a strong favourite, had he not had such an interrupted preparation for this race.

We don’t know if he’ll be 100 percent coming here, after recovering from a knock after his Navan win last month and, to me, that means he’s worth taking on at the prices.

Teahupoo disappointed in the Champion Hurdle last season and, while this may be more his thing, he still has stamina to prove.

Coming here on the back of two wins, Home By The Lee looks to hold a sound chance, but the surprise package may be French raider GOLD TWEET.

He came into the Cleeve Hurdle on Trials Day as an unknown quantity, but went through that race eye-catchingly well and picked up strongly to pull clear of Dashel Drasher and Paisley Park.

With that being his first start over three miles, there should be improvement to come from Gabriel Leenders’ six-year-old and that puts him firmly in contention.

He’s still something of a dark horse, and is likely to be overlooked, but he is a danger to all and I wouldn’t put anyone off him each-way at 11/1 with William Hill.

BILL ESDAILE’S STAYERS’ HURDLE 1-2-3