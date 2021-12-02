Klarna float inevitable says boss – but don’t worry about the financials

Klarna’s boss confirmed yesterday that the buy now pay later giant will eventually head for public markets – but that he hopes investors don’t pay too much attention to financial updates.

Boss Sebastian Siemiatkowski said that he wanted the firm to have “a strong enough reputation… as you have been able to see with (Tesla CEO Elon) Musk or (Amazon chief Jeff) Bezos, where it’s almost like nobody reads those quarterly reports” by the time it went public.

Read more Regulate now or worry about it later: Klarna has rewritten its own rules

Siemiatkowski has previously indicated that he is minded to float in the US but that he would consider London if listing rules became more appealing.

Speaking to a conference organised by Reuters in New York, the Swedish co-founder said he was concerned that hedge funds in particular would focus on short-term financials rather than longer-term plans.

“Unfortunately one day we are going to have to be public, with that worry still in my stomach,” he said.