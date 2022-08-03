KKR slumps to second quarter loss as deals slowdown hits

By:

KKR slumped to a loss in the second quarter

Investment giant KKR slumped to a loss in the second quarter of the year after market volatility sparked a slowdown in dealmaking and a fall in the return on its investments.

The New York firm posted a net loss of $827.9m, down from net earnings of $1.28bn in the same quarter a year earlier, as revenue dropped to $330m from $3.14bn over the same period last year.

Post-tax distributable earnings – which represents the cash used to pay dividends to shareholders – fell nine per cent year-on-year to $840m in the second quarter, down from $925.5m a year earlier. Earnings per share came in at 95 cents, in line Wall Street analysts’ estimates but down from $1.05 a year ago

The firm weathered a 61 per cent plunge in transaction fee income to $84.6m in the quarter. KKR’s asset management arm was hit by market turbulence and saw a $1.68bn loss in the second quarter compared with a $3.46bn gain in the same period last year.

KKR boss said market volatility had not had a major impact on fundraising for PE, however.

“While investors maybe take a little bit of time to get their bearings on PE in particular, that’s not really impacting much [of] what we’re seeing in terms of PE fundraise,” Co-Chief Executive Scott Nuttall said on the call, the Wall Street Journal reported.

‘Dry powder’ available for investment rose to $115bn at the end of June, up from $112bn a year earlier with around $13bn in core private equity, Chief Financial Officer Robert Lewin told analysts.

​​Fee-related earnings also dipped around two per cent to $461.2m, or 52 cents per adjusted share, down from $470.1m a year earlier, the firm said.

Shares in KKR plunged nearly six per cent after the update yesterday.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.