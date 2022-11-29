KitKat maker Nestlé pushes sales outlook higher and mulls sale of allergy business

Nestlé has boosted its annual sales outlook, ahead of an investor meeting on Tuesday, while announcing it is considering the future of its allergy treatment business.

The Kit Kat maker nudged its outlook for organic sales growth to between eight and 8.5 per cent, following a forecast last month of around eight per cent.

In an update on Tuesday, Nestlé said it had “decided to explore strategic options” its peanut allergy treatment, Palforzia.

It cited “slower than expected adoption by patients and healthcare professionals,” and said the review was anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2023.

In October, the Swiss food giant said 7.5 per cent price rises had resulted in the highest sales growth in 14 years.