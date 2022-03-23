Nestlé suspends brands including KitKat and Nesquik in Russia after scolding from Ukrainian President Zelensky

Food and beverage giant Nestlé is suspending brands including KitKat and Nesquik in Russia.

“We are focused on providing essential foods such as baby food and medical/hospital nutrition products. This means we will suspend the vast majority of our pre-war volume in Russia,” a Nestlé spokesperson said.

It comes after the world’s largest consumer goods firm faced criticism for not halting sales in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Among those to condemn the firm for not totally pulling out of the country was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who criticised Nestlé on Saturday.

Speaking to the people of Switzerland, where Nestlé is head-quartered, Zelensky said: “’Good food. Good life.’ This is the slogan of Nestlé. Your company that refuses to leave Russia. Even now — when there are threats from Russia to other European countries. Not only to us. When there is even nuclear blackmail from Russia.”

In response to earlier criticism, the company had said it had already “significantly scaled back out activities in Russia,” including halting all imports and exports, with the exception of essential products.

The company also stopped investments and advertising for products and said it did not make a profit from its remaining activities.

In its latest update, Nestlé said it stood with “the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there” and would continue to pay its Russian employees.

Nestlé’s share price was down more than one per cent on Wednesday afternoon.