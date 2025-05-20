King up for the fight to gain victory in Hong Kong

Zac Purton (left) and Tony Cruz team up with King Of Fighters

HAPPY Valley racing fans face a dilemma when they arrive at the city track for a nine-race programme starting at 11.40am on Wednesday.

It has not been easy for bettors at the Valley in the past six weeks with numerous surprise results – there were a handful of winners last week returning at double-figure odds – and they face another difficult scenario of whether to stick or twist on a couple of gallopers who have proved to be ‘cash crunchers’ in the past couple of months.

The horses in question, King Miles and King Of Fighters, have cost supporters a fortune despite having some excuses along the way.

The fact champion jockey Zac Purton stays loyal after partnering both of them in recent defeats suggests he expects better, and he has even ridden King Miles in both his recent track work gallops as a prep for the Wyndham Handicap (2.45pm) over six furlongs.

The partnership, despite starting as hot favourites, faced a near impossible task from an awkward gate when chasing home Chateauneuf a fortnight ago.

Having previously finished in a similar position from another awkward draw when backed off the boards to beat subsequent winner Crimson Flash last month, this time he has drawn a favourable gate three and the omens are looking good.

No doubt there will be long queues at the betting counters of those willing to forgive and forget his past defeats and he will probably never get a better chance to score his first success at the Valley.

He will however start at short odds, and it may be worth taking a chance with VICTORY SKY who has a similar profile to the favourite at Happy Valley, having recently placed twice at the track, and notably having dashed fast and late after suffering a wide journey from an outside draw behind Kaholo Angel.

This time with an inside draw (five) in his favour, and his recent track work suggesting he is in prime condition, he can cause a surprise.

Supporters of KING OF FIGHTERS will have needed deep pockets following three expensive defeats – all over six furlongs – in the past couple of months.

This time trainer Tony Cruz, who has always held this four-year-old in high regard, rolls the dice by stepping the son of Street Boss up in trip for the first time in the On Lan Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile, and it is easy to see why.

There is plenty of staying blood in his pedigree, with his sire notably producing nine-time Group One champion Anamoe, and 2017 HK Derby winner Rapper Dragon.

His opposition looks strong, with the likes of hat-trick seeking A Americ Te Specso in the form of his life, while Embraces, Prestige Always and well-drawn Super Unicorn are well rated on their best form, but King Of Fighters has the potential to outstrip them.

It is likely that Purton will ride a patient race aboard this four-year-old to find a midfield slot before pressing the go button and hopefully scoring an overdue victory.

POINTERS

Victory Sky 2.45pm Happy Valley

King Of Fighters 3.15pm Happy Valley