Kikin Financial Announces $20 Million Debt Facility to Power Growth of UK Business

Kikin Financial, the UK-based fintech lending platform for SMEs, today announced it has secured initial funding through Percent’s platform, with capacity to access up to $20 million as Kikin scales. The funds will be used to provide flexible credit to some of the UK’s most exciting consumer businesses.

Kikin’s innovative lending platform uses AI to help small and medium-sized enterprises scale faster by offering access to capital on fair and transparent terms. The new facility will allow Kikin to continue to support brands such as Tallow & Ash, Manors Golf, The Nue Co, Citizens of Soil and Nice Drinks, with more to come in 2026.

Kikin’s mission is twofold: to empower UK SMEs with the capital they need to grow, and to ensure that their financing contributes positively to the world around us. To date, Kikin’s efforts are generating more than 110,000 kg of CO2 offset annually, and this impact will continue to grow as the new funding expands support for purpose-led businesses.

Rob Forshaw, Chair of Kikin, said: “SMEs are the heartbeat of the UK economy, and many of the most ambitious, purpose-driven brands still face barriers when it comes to accessing growth capital. With the support of Percent, we’re able to back entrepreneurs who are reshaping industries and building the brands of tomorrow.”

Bina Shetty, Head of Originations at Percent commented: “We’re delighted to support Kikin in its mission to make growth capital more accessible for UK SMEs. Our partnership reflects Percent’s commitment to providing innovative credit solutions that fuel real economic impact. Together, we are enabling purpose-led businesses to thrive and grow.”

About Kikin

Kikin is a UK-based fintech lending platform focused on supporting SMEs. By providing transparent, flexible, and growth-oriented financing, Kikin enables purpose-led brands to scale with confidence.

About Percent

Founded in 2018, Percent has digitized the private credit market. Our proprietary technology platform streamlines the sourcing, structuring, and syndication of private debt, bringing public market efficiency to private markets. Visit www.percent.com.

Media Contact: rob@kikin.io

