Khan says ‘it is my intention to run and win’ third term as London mayor

There has been much speculation around whether Khan will run in the 2024 mayoral election or try to return to Westminster, like Boris Johnson did after two terms at City Hall.

Sadiq Khan has emphatically said it is “still very much my intention to run and win a third term” as London mayor in the latest indication he will try for a historic third election victory.

Khan said during at a Labour conference fringe event in Liverpool that he believed in “the London promise” of social mobility and that people will still need this hope in 2024.

Read more Outgoing TfL chief: No Khan split and Elizabeth Line a career highlight

There has been much speculation around whether Khan will run in the 2024 mayoral election or try to return to Westminster, like Boris Johnson did after two terms at City Hall.

His comments today were the clearest indication yet that he will stand as a candidate in the election.

Sources close to Khan have also told City A.M. that the plan is to run again and to become the first person to ever win three mayor of London elections.

“When I first ran to be mayor, I talked about the London promise,” Khan said.

“It’s very simple, but it’s benefited me and the Khan family. You work hard, you get a helping hand and you can achieve anything.

“[People] will still need a helping hand when it comes to 2024. It is still very much my intention to run and win a third term.”