Fast food chain KFC has announced plans to hire 5,400 new workers in the UK and Ireland by the end of the year, signalling confidence in the hospitality industry despite an “extremely difficult year” for the sector.

KFC, which has already employed more than 4,300 new team members since the start of lockdown, said the roles would be spread across its 956 restaurants.

Read more: KFC drops Finger Lickin’ Good slogan amid coronavirus pandemic

The jobs will be supported by the government’s Kickstart scheme, which was launched to create work for 16 to 24 year olds who are at risk or long term employment due to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

KFC said it continues to have a positive outlook for the hospitality sector despite the catastrophic impact of the pandemic on many businesses.

UK and Ireland general manager Paula MacKenzie said: “There’s no denying it’s been a tough year for the hospitality sector, and we’re already seeing the substantial impact of that across our high streets and city centres.

“With new regional and national lockdowns coming into effect, it’s an uncertain time for many businesses – but due to the phenomenal support from our teams and fans, as well as the governments of the UK and the Republic of Ireland, we’re really excited to be able to welcome over 5,000 new team members ahead of Christmas.”

Read more: McDonald’s, KFC and Wetherspoon among chains to slash prices after government VAT cut

Paul Scully MP, the minister for small businesses, said this year had been a “tough time for British workers”.

“We welcome this major investment in jobs, training and skills, especially for younger workers and those who may not have formal qualifications,” Scully said.

“It is great that iconic brands like KFC are continuing to grow and invest in the UK during this challenging time”.