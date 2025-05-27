Key Newcastle United figures leaves after less than year at club

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell will leave the Magpies at the end of next month having been in the role less than a year.

Mitchell joined the St James’ Park club in July of last year to replace Dan Ashworth, who went to Manchester United before being hired by the Football Association.

It comes after Newcastle United’s chief executive Darren Eales, who is close to Mitchell, announced he would be leaving the club on health grounds. The club said on Tuesday that Eales would “will be stepping down as CEO in the near future”.

The club won the Carabao Cup this season at Wembley, their first trophy in 70 years, and qualified for next season’s Champions League.

The departure is the latest in a series of high-level backroom moves at Newcastle United since the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund purchased the club for around £300m in 2021.

Former co-owner Amanda Staveley left the club, while the likes of Mitchell’s departure leaves the club searching for replacements.

‘Thank’ Newcastle United

“I’d like to thank everyone at Newcastle United for their support over the last year,” Mitchell said.

“I’m leaving at a time that is right for me and the club, particularly with Darren Eales – someone who I have worked so closely with in my career – moving on soon.

“The club is in great hands on and off the pitch, and is in a fantastic position to continue building.”

The move will likely leave manager Eddie Howe in charge of the club’s transfer strategy this season.

“Newcastle United can announce that Sporting Director, Paul Mitchell, will leave the club by mutual consent at the end of June 2025,” the Magpies said.

“Paul leaves with the club’s best wishes and the Board would like to express its sincere thanks to him for his professionalism and diligent service.”