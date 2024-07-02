Kennedys Law revenue leaps as firm’s US growth gathers speed

London-based Kennedys Law revenue jumped by 17 per cent over the last financial year, which took the firm’s global turnover to over £380m.

Best known for its insurance work, Kennedys Law generated £384m globally over 2023/24, up from last year (which saw the firm top £300m for the first time (£328m).

North America saw the most significant growth, with revenue of £94m, up 22 per cent.

The firm has a strategic plan for the US as it has been opening new offices over the last few years. It now has 10 offices across the Atlantic, including its new office in Fort Lauderdale, which opened in January.

Headquartered in London, the UK makes up 50 per cent of the group’s overall global revenue, which is followed by North America at 25 per cent and Asia–Pacific at 14 per cent.

While Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) makes up 9 per cent and Latin America represents 2 per cent of the global figure.

The firm has also increased the number of its fee-earners worldwide by 12 per cent to a total of 2,750 which includes the 19 partner hires and 17 partner promotions made in May.

However, it is worth noting that the firm does not disclose its revenue or its profit per equity partner (PEP).

Commenting on the results, Kennedys’ senior partner Nick Thomas: “I’m proud to see such impressive financial growth over the last year. In this period we have also launched a new strategic plan, focused on six key priorities, which are the foundation stones for the ongoing growth of the firm.”