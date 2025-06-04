Kennedys breaks through £400m global revenue barrier

Law firm Kennedys has reported its 11th consecutive year of growth, with the latest results showing revenue rose 13 per cent over the last year, surpassing £400m for the first time.

The London-based firm generated £428m for the financial year 1 May 2024 to 30 April 2025, up from its £384m it generated over 2023/24.

The firm has had a strategic plan over the last few years to expand globally, with a particular focus on the US. The firm saw a 22 per cent increase in revenue in North America, achieving almost £110m.

Latin America, which had a higher percentage surge, achieved almost £13m in revenue. EMEA grew by 13.6 per cent, APAC by 11.5 per cent, and the UK had the lowest, with a nearly 9 per cent increase.

Over the year, Kennedys opened new offices across the Atlantic in Los Angeles and Seattle, giving it a presence in 47 countries.

The firm now boasts “an ambitious goal” of reaching $1bn (£740m) in global turnover by 2030.

At the start of this year, John Bruce assumed the role of senior partner, following Nick Thomas, who had led the firm for 27 years and stepped down from the role. Thomas remains a partner and a member of the firm’s executive group.

Commenting on the results, Bruce said: “The firm’s global growth aspirations are clearly evidenced through these results. We have made deliberate strategic decisions, establishing new offices in key jurisdictions, while also prioritising new leadership across the firm.

“I believe this commitment to evolving our firm globally, will continue to drive us forward collectively, while we remain laser focused on delivering exceptional work for all our clients,” he added.