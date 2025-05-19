Keir Starmer reaches tentative EU trade deal ahead of summit

The deal could open up access to the £125bn EU defence fund. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer has agreed a tentative trade deal with the EU, the biggest shake-up of Britain’s relationship with the bloc since Brexit.

The UK-EU deal is expected to involve a new trading arrangement and a border deal and could extend to a new security and defence pact, which could open up access to the £125bn EU defence fund.

Following crunch talks overnight on Sunday, which reportedly hit a significant stumbling block over fishing rules, there were reports early on Monday morning of a ‘breakthrough’ in the talks – first reported by the BBC and Sky News.

Government sources said “huge progress” had been made in the deal to “deliver for British working people”.

This final hurdle surrounding fishing revolves around renewing a deal to let EU fishermen operate in UK waters.

With this barrier overcome, the path looks clear for the deal to be formally signed, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Lancaster House summit today.

As part of the Sunday media round, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds revealed that talks with the bloc were going “to the wire”.

He hinted to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that active negotiations were still ongoing, adding that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.

Back to the Brexit wars?

Opposition were quick to slam the reports of the sweeping new arrangement, with the Conservatives describing the meeting as a “surrender summit” whilst Reform UK warns of “the great British sellout”.

Aspects of the deal remain controversial, and risk reopening rifts from the toxic political years between the Brexit referendum and the UK’s exit from the bloc – when the issue routinely paralysed British politics.

Shadow environment minister Victoria Atkins said: “The Conservatives have always stood up for our coastal communities, and our fishing industries.

“Labour must not throw our fishing rights overboard in their desperation to bail out their failing fiscal policies.”

The long-rumoured youth mobility scheme is expected to be part of the deal, as are new rules to allow British travellers to use e-gates at European airports.