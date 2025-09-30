Keir Starmer ramps up attack on Reform in vow to ‘renew Britain’

Keir Starmer delivered a speech denying claims Britain was “broken”. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Prime Minister Keir Starmer ramped up his attacks on Reform as he called for Brits to unite behind the government’s mission to “renew” the country.

In a make or break speech to Labour Party members, Starmer said the country was at a crossroads moment to deliver “renewal” – though he pushed back against claims Britain was “broken”.

Announcing fresh policies on an expanded NHS app and a new education target that will aim to get two thirds of young people into apprenticeships or university, the Prime Minister vowed to “fight with every breath” for “a Britain built for all”.

“We can all see our country faces a choice, a defining choice,” Starmer told party members.

“Britain stands at a fork in the road. We can choose decency or we can choose division.”

He attacked Nigel Farage and Reform multiple times during his speech, questioning his values and pushing back against what he called the party’s “politics of grievance”.

“[Farage] doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, and wants you to doubt it as much as he does.

“And so he resorts to grievance. They all do it. They want to turn this country, this proud, self-reliant country, into a competition of victims.”

A furious Farage hit back, saying that Starmer’s description of Reform as “the enemy” will “incite and encourage” violence from “the radical Left.”

At a press conference following the PM’s speech, Farage said: “I used to think the Prime Minister is a decent man, somebody that I could talk to and chat to.

“We might disagree on world-view but I thought he was a profoundly decent human being. I am completely shocked at his behaviour. I hope when he wakes up tomorrow he feels ashamed at what he has done.

“This is a desperate last throw of the dice from a Prime Minister who is in deep trouble, a Prime Minister who can’t even command the support of half of his own. But I am sorry to say I now believe he is unfit to be the Prime Minister of our great country.”

Starmer ‘asked a lot’ of businesses

His speech also alluded to the challenges the public purse faces, with tax rises widely expected to be made later this year.

Starmer admitted that he had “asked a lot” of businesses in last year’s Budget, a reference to the damaging £20bn hikes to employers’ national insurance contributions.

“I do think in the long run, investing in our public services, will be better for growth.

“But equally important, because of your contribution, we’ve taken a huge step on the path of renewal.”

In an education policy aimed at driving growth across specific sectors in the UK, Starmer said he would scrap a Tony Blair-era target to see half of young people gain a university degree.

Instead, a new target would be made for two thirds of young people to get higher education or a “gold standard apprenticeship” by the age of 25.

Around £800m will be invested in training for 16-18-year-olds. It adds to Rachel Reeves’ pledge for young people to gain gauranteed paid work placements within 18 months of unemployment.

Starmer also revealed that the NHS app would be expanded to book virtual appointments though face-to-face bookings would still be available.

Fiscal rules are ‘non-negotiable’

Starmer’s speech also highlighted the importance of Rachel Reeves’ “non-negotiable” fiscal rules.

He warned critics – which include Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and some Labour backbenchers – that loosening rules may lead to “uncontrolled spending” and risk falling for same traps as Liz Truss.

“I will never let that happen again and I will never let that happen again with Labour.”

In a defiant closing message for party members, he rejected opponents’ claims that the UK was “broken”, highlighting trade deals and investment deals with tech companies as evidence that “Britain was back”.

“People say, conference, that a nation like ours can’t be a community, that it’s too diverse, that it’s too divided. I reject that. That goes against everything I understand about this great country that I love.”

“So no matter how many times people tell me that it can’t be done, I believe Britain can come together, that we can pursue a shared destination, that we can unite around the common good. That is my ambition, the purpose of this government.”