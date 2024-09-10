Keep the faith with Believing in Bradsell rematch

Believing is already a course and distance winner at the Curragh this season

IRISH Champions Festival action moves across to the Curragh on Sunday for another fantastic card.

The Flying Five (3.00pm) is the first of four Group Ones on the day and features Bradsell at the head of the market.

Archie Watson’s colt is seeking back-to-back top-level wins after last month’s Nunthorpe victory but has never fired at the Curragh and I’m keen to take him on.

BELIEVING was second to him on the Knavesmire and has been fantastically consistent for a sprinter this season.

George Boughey’s filly has finished in the frame in all her tries this term, barring her Hong Kong flop, and has often been inconvenienced by the way some of those races have been run.

She brings a course-and-distance win to the table from July, and I was encouraged by the way she ran on so gamely at York last time out, so she rates as a bet at around 3/1.

The Irish St Leger (4.45pm) is the final Group One on the card, and on the face of it, if Kyprios runs, he wins.

However, there is a chance that he might swerve this, and backing him at 4/5 ante-post isn’t my idea of a good time.

You might not be popular with your bookie for doing it, but I think GIAVELLOTTO is a worthy each-way bet at this stage at around 5/1.

Marco Botti has had this race in mind since his impressive Princess of Wales’s win in July and he ought to have the measure of this field, should Kyprios not take part.

He will struggle to beat the Ballydoyle big gun if he turns up, but he’s definitely the best of the rest and is worth chancing ante-post.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Believing 3.00pm Curragh

Giavellotto e/w 4.45pm Curragh