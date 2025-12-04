KBRA Launches K-SIM, a Web-Based Platform for Structured Credit Modeling and Deal Analysis

KBRA is pleased to announce the launch of K-SIM, our cash flow simulation tool designed to simulate structured credit cash flows with clear, transparent analytics. This next-generation, web-based platform allows market participants to independently model and evaluate structured credit transactions using the same cash flow analysis engine employed by KBRA rating analysts.

Replacing the legacy K-PAT tool, K-SIM represents a major advancement in KBRA’s structured credit technology suite, which we built to meet the evolving needs of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managers, arrangers, and investors. With K-SIM, users can design and test their own deal structures with full control over portfolio assumptions, structural features, and rating scenarios.

The platform offers real-time scenario testing that can run hundreds of scenarios in seconds—all in a manner consistent with KBRA’s structured credit rating methodology. Users can generate detailed cash flow reports and analyze performance across multiple rating categories, accelerating internal analysis and decision-making with KSIM’s intuitive, cloud-based interface that requires no local installation.

By providing access to the same modeling logic used by KBRA analysts, K-SIM improves alignment between market participants and the rating process. Deal versioning tools, scenario inputs, and configurable triggers make it easy to iterate on structures and collaborate with internal teams or KBRA. Output is available both on the platform and in Excel, enabling seamless integration into existing workflows.

“We built K-SIM to put the power of our structured credit analytics directly into the hands of market participants,” said Eric Hudson, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Structured Credit Ratings. “This platform helps clients move faster, work more collaboratively, and gain deeper insight into their deals, without compromising on rigor or transparency.”

To request access, users can either submit a form here, which will be directed to the K-SIM support team, or reach out to KBRA Business Development directly at businessdevelopment@kbra.com.

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

