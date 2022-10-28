Kanye West escorted from Skechers HQ after turning up ‘unannounced and without invitation’

Kanye West at an event in 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Kanye West was escorted from the headquarters of trainer firm Skechers after arriving “unannounced and without invitation”.

The comfort technology giant issued a statement saying it was not intending to team up with the controversial rapper who was dropped by Adidas earlier this week over racist remarks.

Adidas announced it was pulling out of a multi-billion dollar deal for his ‘Yeezy’ range, thought to be one of the most lucrative brand partnerships.

Severing ties would cost them £250m this year alone and West later claimed he lost “$2bn in one day” following the end of his deal with the fashion giant

Skechers said West, also known as ‘Ye’, “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles.”

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

This comes after West was dropped by Adidas and widely condemned for making antisemitic remarks.

His comments also got him banned from Twitter and Instagram.

Following the comments, Skechers confirmed it “is not considering and has no intention of working with West.”

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”