JustEat orders to offices soared last month

JustEat has said orders of delivery food to offices has almost doubled in September, compared to June.

The number of companies ordering food to the office last month grew more than 170 per cent when compared to last September.

Office delivery sales have increased by more than 150 per cent from July to September, the delivery platform added.

The data comes from the areas it operates its corporate arm, including London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Reading.

The platform launched Just Eat Pay in the UK on Thursday, an employee benefit service for businesses, which it said would work like an “online canteen”.

Businesses will be able to provide employees with a daily or monthly allowance to order a meal and will work for staff working from home and at the office.

It comes as some London companies have tried to entice remote workers back into the office with promises of free doughnuts and pizza.

Designed for a hybrid workforce, Just Eat Pay offers the same service for those working at home and at the office, with contact-free delivery or collection options available.

Andrew Kenny, managing director at Just Eat UK, said: “As we all continue to adapt to the changing landscape, at Just Eat, we’re committed to contributing to employee wellbeing both at home and in the office.

“Just Eat Pay is a fantastic opportunity to support businesses in providing a sense of team as well as empowering and connecting with employees through offering a wide range of food choices.”

Just Eat Pay launched in 2019 and is already being used across Europe, including in The Netherlands, Belgium and France.