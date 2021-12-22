Just Eat cuts deal with One Stop as grocery delivery uptake remains strong

Just Eat has cut a deal with corner shop chain One Stop, as grocery orders continue to show strong uptake through the app.

The food delivery giant, which has capitalised on the pandemic-induced shift towards quick online grocery shopping, will be able to ferry around 500 additional grocery items from One Stop stores.

Essentials like bread, milk, toiletries and snacks will be on offer.

The partnership launches with 40 stores across the UK this week, with the view to expand.

“We’re always striving to offer our customers more choice, convenience and the very best service,” said UK managing director, Andrew Kenny. “This partnership enables us to do just that.”

The move signals Just Eat’s plan to widen its delivery network, particularly in its convenience store options which has rocketed in popularity amid self-isolation measures.