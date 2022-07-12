June bookings for Hostelworld climb to pre-pandemic levels as pent-up demand for travel surges

(Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

June bookings for Hostelworld sites hit 80 per cent of June 2019 levels as backpackers flock back on holiday this summer.

Net revenue exceeded 2019 levels by 104 per cent thanks to higher average booking values, and the firm’s success in April and in May in drawing backpackers in once again.

Booking demand into Europe, the largest destination in 2019, remained strong, with Southern Europe leading the way.

Momentum in Oceania and Asian destinations remained slow but steady, with booking demand in June still only 43 per cent of pre-pandemic figures.

However, long haul bookings reached 75 per cent last month, with trips from the US and Canada into European destinations above 2019 levels.

Group Chief Executive Gary Morrison, Officer said: “I am encouraged by the positive indicators we report today across all of our key market segments which demonstrate the ability of our business model to capture pent-up customer demand as the travel market returns.

Despite macro-economic uncertainties and recent disruption to airline schedules, I am very confident that we are well positioned to continue to capitalise on the travel recovery as we enter our key seasonal summer trading period.”

The group will report half year results for the six months ended 30 June on 10 August.