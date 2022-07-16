Jubilant Kremlin held ‘big party’ when Boris Johnson resigned as Putin expects to break West’s resolve this winter

It has been claimed Russian officials celebrated the resignation of Boris Johnson.



RUSSIAN government officials held a party in the Kremlin in Moscow to celebrate the resignation of Boris Johnson, it has been claimed.

“What I can tell you is that there was a big party in the Kremlin, when Boris Johnson resigned,” Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said.

“It was in all Russian propaganda, it was said by the Russian press secretary that everybody except Putin himself was there, they were so happy and it shows something. It shows that they were scared of Boris Johnson, it shows that they were scared of the leadership he showed,” he added.

Johnson is a cult figure in Ukraine and Goncharenko told GB News that his resignation marked a rare piece of good news for the Russians.

“All time they had losses and lost everything. They lost their flagship. They lost more than 30,000 people,” he said. “They lost all their reputation. They’re committing genocide.”

He said Russia’s strategy now includes trying to manipulate global food prices: “They want to affect prices around the world.

“They want the British people to come to the pub and see that fish and chips is much more expensive because it was made from Ukrainian sunflower oil.

“Beer is much more expensive because it was made from Ukrainian barley, and things like this,” he continued.

“And they want to see starving millions of people in North Africa and the Middle East to have huge new waves of refugees coming to Europe and having social unrest in all countries,” Goncharenko said.

He stressed that Putin is waiting for winter to put pressure on the West.

“They’re hoping that people in the world will say ‘wow, so high, prices for energy for food, this government is doing a bad job, let’s give Putin whatever he wants.” Oleksiy Goncharenko

“That’s what he is waiting for and that will be the worst scenario because that will mean that we will have a big war, and we will have no energy, no food, and that will be a disaster,” he concluded.