Jubel CEO: ‘We’re doing something different and it’s working’

Jubel has recorded exceptional growth as its popularity continues to soar

When CEO and founder of Jubel, Jesse Wilson, left his corporate role to create his own lager, he knew he wanted to carve out a peach-shaped niche in a saturated beer market.

Since its launch in 2018, Jubel has reached that goal, with its trademark fruity lager on tap in nearly 1,500 pubs across the country, with cans also available in a range of retailers.

The company recorded 89 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in 2024 and has continued this upward trajectory both in trade and retail sales.

But Jubel is showing no signs of slowing down, as the beer, which was born from an idea that came to Wilson on a 2015 university ski trip in the French Alps, forges its own place in the drinks market.

Jubel: Not just a craft beer

While Jubel was initially placed into the craft beer category by the company and consumers alike, the brand has pivoted away from the craft label in recent years.

Wilson told City AM, “Typically we have sat in craft, but that has always been a wolf in sheep’s clothing type of approach from us.”

“We’re actually growing beyond craft, it’s been fantastic to help us get going as a brand. But now people are recognising this style is the next big thing and it has real legs.”

“Fruit lager is starting to become its own distinct category which is really exciting,” he added.

And while it may no longer consider itself a craft beer, it is outperforming other major players, ranking as the fourth most popular option for British shoppers, after brands like Brewdog, Beavertown, and Camden Brewery.

Slow and steady growth

Despite the ongoing struggles in the hospitality sector, Jubel has remained profitable, reinforced by its 120 per cent year-on-year trade growth and accounts with popular chains Fuller’s and Young’s.

While many customers hope to see the introduction of other flavours on tap, Wilson noted that there are no plans to do so yet, instead remaining focused on disciplined, steady growth.

With nearly 40,000 pubs in the UK, Jubel aims to have its peach lager a staple in as many as possible.

Speaking on plans to continue rolling out the trademark product, Wilson said: “There are clearly a huge number of pubs we could go into. So in that sense, I think there’s a real power in staying focused.”

Read more On this day: Gibraltar is captured by the British

“We don’t need a second beer… there’s so much headroom for growth. We want to be one of the best selling-products across the bar.”

The company is also aiming to expand its presence across the UK. Wilson notes, “it’s really important” to show the brand can sell well in other major cities as well as London.

After securing its presence in cities such as Manchester and Bristol, making its recent entry into Liverpool and Glasgow and preparing to tap into Leeds, Jubel is confident it can reach consumers across the UK before setting its sights on international expansion.

Tailored marketing and looking to the future

In the pursuit of reaching new customers, Jubel has been “laser focused” on reaching its core consumer base of 21- to 35-year-olds.

The lager can typically be found being sold or promoted at festivals, album releases and run clubs.

The company also hosts its own events, including a recent evening event where people who brought inflatables onto the River Thames would be supplied with cans of Jubel.

Wilson credits this marketing technique of being present at “memorable occasions” as making the beer one that consumers will remember, meaning they are likely to revisit it again.

Now, the company is preparing for the second half of the year, with the team currently comprising 45 members and having completed its inaugural summer internship programme.

Speaking on the lager’s success, Wilson concluded, “We’re not trying to copy any other brands, we’ve picked our lane, we’re staying in it.”

“We’re doing something different and its working.”