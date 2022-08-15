Joules names former Compare the Market CEO Jonathon Brown as new chief

Image taken from Jonathon Brown LinkedIn.

British lifestyle brand Joules has announced former Compare the Market chief Jonathon Brown as the group’s new CEO.

It comes after the firm revealed in May that Nick Jones would be stepping down from the role after three years.

Jonathon will initially join the Group as CEO designate on 7 September and will become CEO on 30 September following a short handover period from Nick.

Brown, 51, started his career in various marketing and digital roles, including at Schroders, British Airways and Coca-Cola.

He has held senior positions at Aviva, where he was Head of e-Channels, Kingfisher, where he was Director of Multichannel, and John Lewis, where he was Omnichannel Director.

He was previously CEO of MandM Direct, where he executed a successful turnaround plan, and COO of Photobox Group, where he led the strategic, commercial, and organisational transformation of the firm.

Most recently, Jonathon was CEO of Compare the Market, part of BGL Group, where he led the business through a successful period of strategic transformation and growth.

Brown said: “Whilst there have been some headwinds in the past year, I am very excited by the business’ future opportunities. The Group is making strong progress against its clear plans to improve profitability by simplifying the business and optimising the cost base.

I look forward to working closely with the Joules team to return the business to sustainable, profitable growth and optimise the significant future opportunities available to us.”