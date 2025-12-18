Jordan North: Capital Breakfast host becomes a millionaire

Jordan North co-hosts Capital Breakfast. Credit - Getty

TV and radio presenter Jordan North has become a millionaire after taking over as host of Capital’s breakfast show.

North succeeded Roman Kemp as host in April 2024 alongside Siân Welby and Chris Stark.

The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here runner-up had previously been a DJ at Radio One.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House for Jordan North’s business, Vicious Vera Productions, have revealed how much he has profited from the move as well as his other work.

According to the results, the firm’s reserves surged from £394,636 to more than £1m in the year to 31 March, 2025.

The company’s current assets increased in the 12 months from £522,652 to nearly £1.5m.

As well as co-hosting Capital Breakfast, Jordan North also helps to present the Help I Sexted My Boss podcast with William Hanson.

The presenter set up Vicious Vera Productions in February 2022 and the business is registered at an accountancy firm in Wigan.

Results for Capital owner to be revealed

Jordan North’s employer Global is due to file its latest set of financial accounts in the coming days.

For its previous year, the 12 months to 31 March, 2024, the owner of Capital, Heart and LBC posted a pre-tax loss of £120.3m.

The total came after Global also lost £101.1m in the prior year.

The latest figure meant that the group had lost almost £700m since it last reported a pre-tax profit – £25.1m in the year to 31 March, 2018.

However, Global’s revenue increased from £806.1m to £858.1m in the year to the end of March 2024.

Global generated £432.2m in audio revenue in the year, up from £426.1m, while its outdoor adverting sales jumped from £379.9m to £425.9m.

In the UK, its sales rose from £673m to £699.2m and from £88.6m to £114.8m in Europe. Its revenue in North America dipped slightly from £44.4m to £44m.