Jon Snow to leave Channel 4 News after 32 years

Jon Snow is stepping down as a Channel 4 News presenter after more than three decades at the helm.

The veteran broadcaster, who is the longest-serving presenter on the channel’s flagship news programme, will leave his role at the end of the year.

Snow will continue to work with Channel 4 in 2022, fronting long-form projects. The company said he will also “represent the channel in other matters”.

The 73-year-old, whose career at production company ITN has spanned 45 years, will also focus on charity work.

“After three incredible decades on Channel 4 News, it is time to move on,” Snow said in a statement.

“I am excited by the many things I want to accomplish but I have to say I have enjoyed every minute of my time with the programme.

“It has brought me adventure, as well as sorrow in some of the stories that I have had to report and also joy in reporting others, but above all, it has brought me community in working with the most fantastic group of people who are bound in intellect, humour and understanding.”

Snow began his journalism career at LBC in 1973 before moving to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor. He became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.

He has won a host of awards during his time at the channel, including gongs from Bafta and the Royal Television Society.

Channel 4 News editor Ben de Pear said: “Jon has been the driving force behind Channel 4 News for the last 30 years. His fearless journalism, inherent compassion, a nose for a good story as well as sympathy for the underdog have been powered by relentless energy, charm and a mischievous sense of fun.

“It has been a great honour to be his editor and friend, and I know that everyone at Channel 4 News and ITN feels that he is far more than a colleague.”