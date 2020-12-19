Johnson meets tech firm chiefs to talk listing in London

Boris Johnson held a roundtable with executives from Britain’s fastest growing tech start-ups to get ideas on how to grow the UK’s tech sector and persuade firms to list on London’s stock markets.

Bosses from Darktrace, Deliveroo, Oxford Nanopore and Revolut were among those invited to the meeting at Number 10 yesterday.

According to The Telegraph, the discussion centred on Britain’s technology ambitious, and why London has lagged behind other markets when it comes to attracting leading tech firms.

Downing Street did not respond to The Telegraph’s request for comment.

At least some of the firms present at the meeting are heading for a public listing.

Takeaway delivery app Deliveroo has been long rumoured to be prepping for a float, having recently appointed experienced senior executives to key roles within the company.