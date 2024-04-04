Johnny Mercer challenges demand to disclose Afghan whistleblower names – and could face jail if he refuses

Johnny Mercer has said he is appealing against having to disclose the names of whistleblowers who he said alerted him to alleged special forces murders in Afghanistan. Photo: PA

Johnny Mercer has said he is appealing against having to disclose the names of whistleblowers who he said alerted him to alleged special forces murders in Afghanistan.

The veterans minister is challenging an order from the chairman of the Afghanistan Inquiry, Sir Charles Haddon-Cave which demanded he provide the names by April 5.

Plymouth Moor View MP Mercer could face a potential prison statement if he fails to submit a witness statement containing the names before that date.

But on Tuesday, he posted on X, formerly Twitter: “I am aware of tomorrow’s deadline from the Afghan Inquiry order that requires me to name the whistleblowers who confided in me.

“I am submitting an application to challenge the order under section 21(4) of the Inquiries Act 2005 seeking to have the Section 21 notice set aside. It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Read more Johnny Mercer facing deadline to hand over Afghan whistleblower names

It comes after he gave evidence to the inquiry in March, which saw Sir Charles describe the minister’s decision to “refuse to answer legitimate questions… at a public inquiry” as “disappointing… surprising… and completely unacceptable”.

His comments followed Mercer repeatedly declining to reveal the names of “multiple officers” who told him about allegations of murder and cover-up, when he was a backbench MP.

He told inquiry counsel Oliver Glasgow KC last month: “The one thing you can hold on to is your integrity and I will be doing that with these individuals.”

The inquiry said Mercer was served with a Section 21 notice on March 13, compelling him to hand over the names, which the inquiry has said will be “treated in confidence”.

In the order, the chairman said the consequences of failing to comply without reasonable excuse would be “a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine”.