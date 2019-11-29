John McDonnell says Boris Johnson is 'playing' the BBC

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has accused Boris Johnson of “playing” the BBC over his appearance on Andrew Neil’s programme.



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was interviewed by Andrew Neil earlier this week but the BBC has said it and the Prime Minister’s team have so far failed to agree a date for a similar sit down.

Read more: Channel 4 replaces Boris Johnson with ice sculpture in TV debate



“He is playing the BBC. You should be annoyed,” McDonnell told the BBC’s Today programme.



“The reason he is doing this is because he thinks, like his Bullingdon friends, that they are above the rest of us, that they don’t need to be held to account, they don’t need to be treated like the rest of us.”



Corbyn took part in the interview after the BBC assured him it was definitely conducting a similar one with Johnson, Labour has said since it aired to much criticism of the party leader.



The BBC has denied making such assurances.



McDonnell today said Johnson was avoiding Neil because he knew the presenter would “take him apart”.



“He’s running scared, but also, even if he does it now, he has played you. He is pushing it later and later beyond the postal vote returns. You are being played as the BBC and you should be as angry as we are,” he added.

Read more: How this election could reshape the Tories



“For those asking when Boris Johnson’s interview will take place, we’re in ongoing discussions with his team but we haven’t yet been able to fix a date,” the BBC’s press team has tweeted.



Johnson has agreed to other TV debates during the General Election run-up, including last week’s Question Time special.



But he declined to appear on Channel 4’s climate change debate last night, leading to the broadcaster empty-chairing him with an ice sculpture in his place.

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn forced to admit Labour tax plan will hit lower earners

That led the Tory party to complain to Ofcom about Channel 4’s alleged lack of impartiality.



Corbyn’s interview with Neil generated criticism of the Labour leader after he admitted his party’s tax plans would hit lower earners.

