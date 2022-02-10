John Major: Johnson broke lockdown laws and is eroding British democracy

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Former Prime Minister Sir John Major speaks at the Institute for Government on February 10, 2022 in London, England. The former Conservative Prime Minister gave a speech entitled “In democracy we trust?” at the Whitehall think tank the Institute for Government. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson broke his own lockdown laws and is eroding trust in British democracy, according to former Prime Minister John Major.

Major launched a withering attack on the PM today, saying his response to the partygate scandal made the government “look distinctly shifty” while too often “the truth has been optional” for ministers.

Major has long been a staunch critic of Johnson, particularly during and after the 2016 EU referendum.

The former Tory Prime Minister was in favour of a second Brexit referendum.

He said today at an Institute for Government event that if Johnson is found to have broken lockdown laws by the Metropolitan Police investigation then he should be removed from office by Conservative MPs.

“The lack of trust in the elected portion of our democracy cannot be brushed aside,” Major said.

“Parliament has a duty to correct this. If it does not, and trust is lost at home, our politics is broken. Deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so.

“If trust in the word of our leaders in parliament is lost, then trust in government will be lost too.”

Johnson told Sky News that Major’s claims were “demonstrably untrue”.

A fresh picture emerged of Johnson and his staff yesterday with an open bottle of sparkling wine and a packet of crisps in their office during lockdown.

The picture was from a Zoom Christmas quiz, which was conducted during lockdown in December 2020 by groups of Number 10 staff throughout Downing Street.

The Met is now looking into the event to see if it will be included in its investigation, after it was initially left out.

“Too often, ministers have been evasive, and the truth has been optional,” Major said.

“When ministers respond to legitimate questions with pre-prepared soundbites, or half-truths, or misdirection, or wild exaggeration, then respect for government and politics dies a little more. Misleading replies to questions invite disillusion. Outright lies breed contempt.”