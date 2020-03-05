John Lewis cuts bonus and puts stores at risk of closure

New John Lewis Partnership boss Sharon White this morning slashed workers’ bonuses and announced store closures as the struggling retailer posted a dive in profits for 2019.



The figures



Profit before tax fell 24.8 per cent to £149m, from £117m the previous year.



Read more: New John Lewis boss to launch strategic review

Gross sales slumped 1.5 per cent to £11.5bn.



Waitrose like-for-like sales dropped 0.2 per cent and John Lewis’s sales fell 1.8 per cent.



John Lewis cut its bonus to two per cent today, down from three per cent last year.

Why it’s interesting



White today announced a strategic review as the former Ofcom boss – who took over in February – aims to reverse the struggling partnership’s profit decline.



She said the review – which is expected to complete in the autumn- will look at “right-sizing” the store portfolio, including closures, repurposing and space reductions in existing stores and new formats and new locations.



The company today announced the closure of three Waitrose stores that will close later this year in Helensburgh, Four Oaks and Waterlooville.



White said the company will continue to be an employee-owned partnership and said it will retain both the John Lewis and Waitrose brand.



In this morning’s announcement White did not address the partnership’s “never knowingly undersold” promise. Analysts have previously speculated that the company could scrap the price match pledge.



Read more: New John Lewis boss makes first key hire

John Lewis also said today that it will invest significantly in Waitrose’s online offering ahead of the end of its partnership with Ocado. It also outlined plans to build a new fulfillment centre in Enfield to cope with demand.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said that John Lewis’ “fall from grace has been spectacular”.

“Like the rest of the high-street, the retailer has been impacted by rising business rates and has failed to translate its brick and mortar revenue to online sales,” she said.

“Despite attempts to streamline its structure and implement an effective strategy to plug the hole in its falling margins, customers are making more conscious decisions when parting with their money and no longer make multiple purchases from one location.

“The company is now having to consider store closures to cut costs in order to get itself back on its feet as its ‘never knowingly undersold’ backfired badly as floundering competitors hacked at prices in order to shift stock to balance the books.”



