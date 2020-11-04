John Lewis has announced it will axe a further 1,500 jobs as part of its plan to return to profit.

The retailer said this morning that it will cut the head office roles by April next year, in a move that will save £50m as it targets £300m in cost reductions by 2022.

It will simplify and “delayer” its head office operations, John Lewis said today.

The retailer has begun a consultation with the affected employees, and said it will seek to find them new roles within the business.

Chairman Sharon White said: “Our partnership plan sets a course to create a thriving and sustainable business for the future.

“To achieve this we must be agile and able to adapt quickly to the changing needs of our customers.”

“Losing partners is incredibly hard as an employee-owned business. Wherever possible, we will seek to find new roles in the partnership and we’ll provide the best support and retraining opportunities for partners who leave us.”

John Lewis also announced today that Patrick Lewis, its executive director of finance, will step down from his role after 26-years with the retailer.

He will be replaced by Bérangère Michel, currently executive director of customer service, and former finance director for John Lewis.

The retailer will not recruit a new customer service director as part of measures to reduce the head office team.