Joe Marler on Saracens, standing up for England players and Six Nations

Former England international prop Joe Marler is no stranger to saying what he thinks and doing what he wants.

The recently retired 34-year-old has ridiculed the Haka and was famously banned for groping then-Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones. But now – speaking to City AM from a greyhound rehoming project, naturally – he went after his former club Harlequins’ great rivals Saracens.

“I am really, really enjoying being part of this greyhound campaign,” he says of the Great British Board of Greyhound Racing partnership which launches this week. “Because I love dogs. I’ve got three already and potentially after today I might have four.

“Tink, the retired greyhound, is absolutely gorgeous. I forgive the fact that he’s got a Saracens dog collar on. And I only forgive it because clearly he wouldn’t know.

“He’s more interested in teams that play by the book,” Marler adds, referring to the north London club’s salary cap breaches – and neglecting Harlequins’ involvement in the Bloodgate scandal.

Fickle sport

Marler left international rugby union behind after England’s autumn and has enjoyed watching his former side beat the likes of Scotland, France and Italy at Allianz Stadium during the Six Nations, leaving them with a shot at the title, though he admits there’s a niggle within him that misses the roar of the crowd.

It begs the question as to whether the burly prop would want to stay in the game, having opened up on the mental health struggles that come with being an international player.

“Sport is so fickle,” says Marler. “And that’s why it’s so fun. Because one minute people could be calling for the coach’s head and 80 minutes later they’re like, ‘the guy’s a genius’.”

But the rugged prop has indeed stayed in the game, becoming the performance director for Team England Rugby (TER), a body set up by England players to negotiate with the Rugby Football Union and clubs after breaking away from the Rugby Players’ Association.

“I’m really enjoying my current role as the player liaison,” Marler says. “It’s nice to still be involved on that side of things and help out the young lads in trying to navigate the England set-up and their club situations.

“I’d never turn my back on rugby, it has given me so much over the last 17 years and it’s a fantastic sport. I love being part of it.”

Marler standing up for players

Marler reveals he has been involved in the recent debacle surrounding Exeter’s Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, where a dilemma over surgery could have cost him a spot on the British and Irish Lions tour, chatting to Manny throughout the process. He also discussed Nick Isiekwe’s game time management with Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall.

“Rob [Baxter, Exeter Chiefs head coach] has been quite vocal about his side of things. Steve [Borthwick, England coach] has come out and spoken about his view. But [Manny] is in a good spot, he’s alright,” he says.

“He’s a big boy, an intelligent boy. He’s more than capable of holding his own. The PGP [Professional Game Partnership playing agreement] is new and there’s going to be some teething issues. We’ve just got to feed back as much as possible.”

So seemingly unable to walk away from the sport, could he do what other athletes have done in other disciplines and invest in clubs?

“Oh my god,” he says. “I lose enough money as it is, let alone millions down into a club. No thank you!”

Six Nations in Las Vegas?

But Marler does admit that union copying league and playing a match in Las Vegas could force him to put his boots back on. “I might even offer to referee,” he quips.

“Union needs to take baby steps at the moment. We’ve got to sort out our own season properly in terms of club and country clashes before we start throwing in even more fixtures.”

Surrounded by greyhounds, he could be mistaken for just another athlete finding hobbies post-retirement. But this is Joe Marler we’re talking about, with an inability to hold his tongue and not speak his mind.

His final words are something unprintable, followed by “eat shit” – and then that’s that. Simply no other conclusion to an interview with the man would be fitting.