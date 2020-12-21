Joe Biden receives Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine live on US television

President-Elect Joe Biden received the Covid-19 vaccine on US television tonight as the country ups its immunisation efforts.

A masked Biden, 78, was injected in his left arm in a hospital in Delaware.

Experts had suggested that the President-Elect was fully vaccinated before his inauguration on January 20.

“The administration deserves credit for getting this off the ground,” said Biden.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine,” he continued.

President Trump has not made plans to receive the vaccine publicly, though his Vice President Mike Pence was injected last week.

Biden’s vaccination comes as US legislators look set to back a $900bn stimulus bill, including direct financial grants to Americans earning less than $75,000 (around £55,000) as well as a huge small business loans programme.

The deal needs to be voted on by midnight tonight in Washington (5am GMT) before an emergency funding settlement expires.